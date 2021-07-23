News and Trends

Scaramucci Mandating That Staff Gets Vaccinated: 'Let's Cut it Out'

Anthony Scaramucci is mandating that his employees at SkyBridge Capital get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Scaramucci Mandating That Staff Gets Vaccinated: 'Let's Cut it Out'
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

2 min read

Anthony Scaramucci is mandating that his employees at SkyBridge Capital get vaccinated against COVID-19. If they don’t like that, he says, they can leave. 

The former White House communications director and CNBC regular joined “Squawk Box” Friday morning and demonstrated his seriousness, saying,, “We’re a private company. If somebody wants to fight me over the vaccine mandate, that’s fine. Let’s take it to the court."

The founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge said he has the same advice for other leaders: “Make a decision. You’re a private company. Let’s cut it out. We’ve got to keep people safe. Get vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, leave. That should be the message and people will start getting vaccinated.”

Scaramucci, who served briefly in the administration of former president Donald Trump and has since begun criticizing his former boss in the media, urged Americans to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their children. At present, just under half of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

His pro-vaccine stance is attributable not only to his interest in protecting children, but his interest in strengthening the economy. 

“If we all get vaccinated, we’re going to be out into society faster and the economy is going to grow faster and there will be more jobs and more income,” Scaramucci explained. 

