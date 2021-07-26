Saving

Save money if I earn little: Follow the 50/30/20 rule

In this infographic we explain how to make this habit part of your life.
Image credit: Entrepreneur en Español
Gama-chan es el monedero con forma de sapo de Naruto.

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Saving can be a difficult habit to create and maintain. And it doesn't really depend on how much money you make, but on the discipline you have to reach your goal.

There are many ant saving methods (the one that is not felt), such as the 52-week challenge, the 10-peso challenge or the one-month strategy to increase your capital, but if you want this habit to be part of your life , you have to learn the 50/30/20 rule .

This consists of allocating 50% of your income to the necessary consumption: housing (mortgage or rent), services (electricity, water, garbage), transport, food, school, clothing. 30% can be used for expendable expenses, such as going to the movies, bars, paid applications and the remaining 20, for savings.

We were inspired by the iconic Gama-chan, Naruto's toad-shaped purse, to explain this simple principle to you.

