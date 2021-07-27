3 Top Upgraded Stocks to Buy for August

July 27, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on StockNews



Our POWR Ratings system grades stocks based on 118 different factors to identify the stocks with the highest chance of outperforming. Every day, the system upgrades and downgrades stocks based on theses factors. We recommend investors consider stocks that have recently been recently upgraded such as Gentherm (THRM), Richardson Electronics (RELL), and Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT).

The POWR Ratings have been calculated once again, identifying the top stocks to buy and sell. Take a look at the POWR Ratings upgrades and downgrades daily, and you will have invaluable insight into the stocks that are worthy of your investing dollars and those you should consider selling.

Sort through the latest POWR Ratings upgrades, and you will find more than ten stocks have been upgraded to A grades. An A grade in the POWR Ratings indicates the stock is a Strong Buy.

Instead of adding all of the stocks upgraded in the POWR Ratings to your portfolio, be selective—zero in on a couple of the latest upgrades for close analysis. Let's delve into the details of three of the latest upgrades in Gentherm (THRM), Richardson Electronics (RELL), and Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT).

Gentherm (THRM)

THRM develops and markets thermal management tech for heating/cooling applications. THRM's products include heated seating, cables, and electronics for automobiles. The company also makes thermoelectric generators to convert heat into electricity.

THRM has a forward P/E ratio of 18.95, which indicates the stock is undervalued. THRM has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a grade of A in the Quality component and Bs in the Growth and Sentiment components. You can find out how THRM fares in the Momentum, Stability, and Value components by clicking here.

THRM is ranked 6th of 65 stocks in the Auto Parts industry. Investors can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. Over the past three years, the stock is up 64%. Analysts have established an average target price of $77.50 for THRM. If the stock hits this level, it will have popped by more than 10%.

Click here to check out our Automotive Industry Report for 2021

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

RELL is a worldwide Engineered Solutions provider. This company serves businesses in the RF, Electron Device, Display Systems, Security, Power Conversion, and Wireless markets.

RELL has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Growth Grade of A and a Quality Grade of B. You can find out how RELL grades out in the Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality components by clicking here. Of the 45 publicly traded companies in the Technology - Electronics industry, RELL is ranked third. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry.

RELL has returned 69% so far year to date. RELL has a beta of 0.57, which indicates that it is less volatile than the market. Analysts are bullish on RELL, setting an average analyst target price of $12.50 for the stock. If RELL hits this price, it will have increased by slightly more than 63%.

Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

HVT is a home furnishings business that serves the Midwestern and Southern regions. HVT's furniture is priced for those in the middle class on up. HVT has a forward P/E ratio of 9.53, which is fairly low, so the stock appears to be undervalued.

HVT has an overall grade of A, which is a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has As in the Quality, Momentum, and Value components of the POWR Ratings. You can find out how HVT fares in the Growth, Stability, and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings by clicking here.

Of the 63 stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry, HVT is ranked 6th. Click here to find other top-ranked stocks in this industry. Analysts are bullish on HVT, setting an average target price of $60 for the stock. If HVT hits this price point, it will have jumped by nearly 59%.

THRM shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, THRM has gained 9.92%, versus a 18.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management.

More...

The postappeared first on