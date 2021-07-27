Amazon

Amazon Denies That It Will Accept Bitcoin as a Form of Payment

The company says the information in the City Am article is false and it will not accept cryptocurrencies this year.
Image credit: Wicked Monday vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last week, Amazon ran an ad saying it was looking for a cryptocurrency expert without giving much more information.

"The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's blockchain and digital currency product strategy and roadmap," reads the job listing, which can be read here.

Related: Amazon Publishes a Job Offer on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin Soars

With this information, on July 26, the London City AM newspaper published an article with anonymous information from an Amazon informant in which it said that the company would begin to accept Bitcoin as payment.

“Amazon is looking to accept payments in bitcoin by the end of the year and is investigating its own token for 2022.” The article fueled growth in the cryptocurrency by 14.5%. Bitcoin hit a six-week high of nearly $39,043 and Ethereum of $2,363.

These events led to many investors buying different currencies. However, Amazon denied everything stated in the article.

"Despite our interest in the space, the speculation that has occurred around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true," explained an Amazon spokesperson. "We remain focused on exploring how this could happen for customers who shop on Amazon."

