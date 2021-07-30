Learn How to Make Online Courses and Start a Profitable Side Hustle

July 30, 2021 2 min read

In your career, you've likely garnered a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience. It's especially worth studying up when the number one reason businesses fail is that there's no market need. However, beyond informing your own business ventures, have you considered how others might benefit from that knowledge and experience, as well? Whether you're looking to earn a little extra money or altruistically want to share your knowledge, thought leadership can be a profitable side hustle. On the e-learning website Udemy, instructors can make anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars every month.

This seven-course bundle includes training from established Udemy trainers like Bryan Guerra (4.3/5 instructor rating) and Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 rating). You'll get a comprehensive introduction to Udemy, learning how to optimize courses for more students, how to organize your knowledge and package it into teachable material, how to pick high-earning course topics, how to perform course research using Udemy instructor tools, and how to generate passive income. You'll also learn how to build an eye-catching website for your service business, utilize SEO to attract more traffic to your Udemy courses, and much more.

Perhaps more importantly, you'll get a video production introduction that will ensure your courses always look great. You'll master shooting a video in manual mode on a DSLR, mirrorless, or professional cinema camera, or even smartphones and webcams so you can produce courses without relying on anybody else. Make sure your videos look and sound great by learning professional, budget-friendly lighting techniques and how to record crisp and clean audio with different microphones.

