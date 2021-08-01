Software

Save Money by Engineering Your Own Google Software Systems

From system architecture to security, here's how to become a software engineer.
Next Article
Save Money by Engineering Your Own Google Software Systems
Image credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As smart technology and the Internet of Things have taken the world by storm, businesses are demanding software engineers more than ever. Software engineers can do anything from building complex computing systems for organizations to actually building the software that companies sell as a product. Whether you're looking for a new skill-set to help you launch your brilliant software idea, or a way to streamline your business's processes, it's worth getting a software engineering education.

Considering you can get The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle for just $16 during our Semi-Annual Sale, it's even more worth it.

This 12-course bundle includes more than 90 hours of training in software engineering from leading instructors like the Lazy Programmer (4.6/5-star instructor rating) and Mohamed Atef (4.3/5 rating). The extensive bundle covers a wide range of software engineering topics from data science and analytics to machine learning, security, and much more.

You'll learn the foundations of Functional Programming and how to apply them to software architecture while coding with C#, understand how to handle errors and exceptions, and learn how to extend and compose any types. From there, you'll discover how to create more functional software by implementing machine learning practices like natural language processing (NLP) with Python, Big Data code optimization, and much more. While getting familiar with AI, you'll also learn how to use it in your digital marketing strategy to attract more visitors to your site or software and optimize conversions. Plus, you'll delve into security certification tracks like ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor 2021 (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

Get a valuable software engineering education to help your business thrive. Right now, you can get The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle for just $16 when you use code ANNUAL60 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Software

This Highly-Reviewed App Helps You Run Windows-Only Software on Your Macbook

Software

This All-in-One PDF Software is Essential for Any Entrepreneur

Software

The Uphill Battle of B2B Marketing: A Success Story