Save Money by Engineering Your Own Google Software Systems

As smart technology and the Internet of Things have taken the world by storm, businesses are demanding software engineers more than ever. Software engineers can do anything from building complex computing systems for organizations to actually building the software that companies sell as a product. Whether you're looking for a new skill-set to help you launch your brilliant software idea, or a way to streamline your business's processes, it's worth getting a software engineering education.

The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle

This 12-course bundle includes more than 90 hours of training in software engineering from leading instructors like the Lazy Programmer (4.6/5-star instructor rating) and Mohamed Atef (4.3/5 rating). The extensive bundle covers a wide range of software engineering topics from data science and analytics to machine learning, security, and much more.

You'll learn the foundations of Functional Programming and how to apply them to software architecture while coding with C#, understand how to handle errors and exceptions, and learn how to extend and compose any types. From there, you'll discover how to create more functional software by implementing machine learning practices like natural language processing (NLP) with Python, Big Data code optimization, and much more. While getting familiar with AI, you'll also learn how to use it in your digital marketing strategy to attract more visitors to your site or software and optimize conversions. Plus, you'll delve into security certification tracks like ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor 2021 (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

Get a valuable software engineering education to help your business thrive.

