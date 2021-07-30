News and Trends

Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Tacos for a Year -- Here's How You Can Win Them

One hundred winners will be randomly chosen between now and the final day of the sweepstakes.
Image credit: Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Few fast-food chains have managed to establish as loyal and devoted of a fan base as Taco Bell, and on the one-year anniversary of launching its Taco Bell Rewards program, the company is giving back to customers in a major way.

Free tacos for a year sounds like a pretty solid way to do just that.

Through August 18, customers enrolled in the company’s Taco Bell Rewards program can scan the barcode on their receipt from any in-store purchase in the Taco Bell app, then they'll receive an entry code that they can use to enter to win free crunchy tacos for an entire year.

Really, it’s that simple.

One hundred winners will be randomly chosen between now and the final day of the sweepstakes. Rewards members can enter up to once per day. 

The company says that in-app sales have increased by a whopping 90% since the program launched last year, with new member signups increasing five times more than they were in July 2020.

The reason the company has seen such success with its app is in part due to the fact that members can access certain menu items that are no longer available in-store, such as the beloved Quesarito, and they have early access to limited-edition menu items like the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa.

“If there’s one thing the Rewards program taught us in the first year, it’s how eager our fans are for even more digitally enabled and personalized ways to gain access to the brand,” Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen said in a statement provided to Entrepreneur. “We’re excited to create a better experience for our team members and fans in the coming years — Rewards will be a big piece of that.”

Taco Bell is overseen by parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Was up nearly 44% year over year as of early Friday afternoon.

