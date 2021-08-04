MBAs

Get an MBA Alternative From an Award-Winning Business Professor

Get the MBA education without the debt.
Image credit: JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs have probably considered earning an MBA at some point. There's a good reason to. The median salary for an MBA recipient is 75 percent higher than that of a Bachelor's recipient. But if you're an entrepreneur building something from the ground up, is investing so much upfront capital in an MBA really worth it? It may not be considering budget-friendly online options like The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle ft. Award-Winning Business School Professor exist.

This 11-course bundle contains more than 150 hours of training on business, productivity, finance, and much more—basically everything you'd cover in an MBA program. The entire bundle is taught by Chris Haroun, an award-winning MBA professor, venture capitalist, and best-selling author. Haroun wrote 101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School, which has been called "1 of 6 books that all entrepreneurs must read right now" by Forbes.

Headlining this bundle is Haroun's best-selling MBA in 1 Course. This seven-hour course is a deep dive into starting a business through going public. You'll learn how to launch a company from scratch, network for customers, and raise money quickly. You'll create financial models and analyze company financials, all while understanding how investment banking firms work and how they can help your business. Additionally, you'll develop better presentations for investors and customers, analyze markets, and learn the ins and outs of business taxes.

That's really just scratching the surface, too. In other courses, you'll learn how to delegate efficiently, how to motivate employees, how to create an ironclad business plan, how to interview, and how to manage your personal and professional finances.

Why get an MBA when you can cover many of the same topics online? Right now, you can get The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle ft. Award-Winning Business School Professor for a special $40 price tag (reg. $2,388) when you use promo code ANNUAL60 as part of our Semi-Annual Sale.

