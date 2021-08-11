News and Trends

World's Richest Black Man, Aliko Dangote, Could Add Another $2 Billion to his Fortune

Aliko Dangote is worth more than $12 billion according to Forbes and is overseeing the construction of what will be one of the world's largest oil refineries.
Next Article
World's Richest Black Man, Aliko Dangote, Could Add Another $2 Billion to his Fortune
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

The world’s richest Black man, Aliko Dangote, could add more than $2.5 billion to his net worth depending on the terms of the sale of a 20 percent share of his oil refinery.

Reuters reported last week Nigeria’s government has approved its state oil firm the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to buy a 20% share of Dangote’s oil refinery. According to Afrotech, Timipre Sylva, the junior oil minister said in a statement NNPC will pay $2.76 billion for the 20% share.

The NNPC told Reuters its move to work with private companies is an effort to safeguard the country’s energy security and the purchase would not affect plans to refurbish its own refineries. NNPC is currently  approaching banks to finance the purchase of the refinery.

The deal came together as Nigeria secures crude oil supply agreements in order to cut its foreign dependence on refined oil. Afrotech reports Nigeria is Africa’s top exporter of crude oil, but the country also exclusively imports all its refined oil, due to defunct state refineries, thus the interest in Dangote’s refinery.

Dangote, who was born in Kano, Nigeria, is worth more than $12 billion according to Forbes and is overseeing the construction of what will be one of the world’s largest oil refineries, which is expected to end the country’s dependence on foreign refined oil. Once completed, the refinery is expected to produce 650,000 barrels of refined oil per day.

Earlier this year, Nigeria approved $1.5 billion in spending on the refurbishment and modernization of the Port Harcourt oil refinery. The country has also approved the upgrades of the Warri and Kaduna refineries which will cost a combined $1.4 billion.

Dangote owns 85% of Dangote Cement, which produces 45.6 million metric tons of cement per year and has more than 10 locations throughout Africa. Dangote also has investments in sugar and salt refineries which have largely contributed to his multi-billion dollar fortune.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee