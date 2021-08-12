The 10 Top-Rated Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in August 2021

August 12, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat



Analyst ratings are an imperfect science. However, they do reflect the sentiment of individuals who have significant knowledge of a company’s operations. Ratings are done on a scale from 1.00 to 4.00. A score of 4.00 is equivalent to a “strong-buy” rating. By contrast, a score of 1.00 is equivalent to a “sell” rating. For a company to be included on MarketBeat’s top-rated list it must have received at least five ratings within the last 12 months. Here are the 10 companies that have received the highest average rating by Wall Street analysts in August 2021: