Spirit Halloween is Offering $10,000 to Whoever Becomes Its First 'Chief Spirit Officer'

Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, loves those people. Spirit loves them so much, in fact, the company wants to name one of them “Chief Spirit Officer.”

A Wednesday press release announced that after being selected by a panel of “Halloween Experts” — including Spirit Halloween executives and pop star Lance Bass — one contest winner will be given $10,000, free costumes for a decade (via ten $50 gift cards), a VIP shopping experience at their local Spirit Halloween valued at $500 as chief spirit officer. The winner will also receive travel and accommodation for a trip to Spirit Halloween HQ or a flagship location in September with a guest.

"We're anticipating the most exciting Halloween season ever, so Spirit needs the ultimate Halloween fan to join our team as chief spirit officer and help us share in the passion leading up to October 31," Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein says. "We love the enthusiasm and creativity our fans showcase on social media — and we look forward to welcoming our CSO to the team in this one-of-a-kind job fit for Halloween's biggest fan."

The chief spirit officer will be responsible for acting as “the brand’s go-to Halloween enthusiast" and will host a special social media series. Application requirements for the one-of-a-kind consulting gig can be found on job site Monster.

Spirit Halloween is encouraging any holiday enthusiasts to apply, whether an applicant's primary interest is costuming, makeup or decor. Video submissions are taken on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok through Aug. 29 using the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContest and the tag for @SpiritHalloween.

