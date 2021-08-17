News and Trends

WWE Launching John Cena NFTs

The NFTs and special memorabilia will be available just in time for SummerSlam.
Image credit: Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

2 min read

For a man whose catchphrase is “you can’t see me,” John Cena made a pretty visible entry into the digital arena Tuesday when the WWE announced the creation of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in his honor. 

“The Summer of Cena will be capped off by a phenomenal main event at SummerSlam as well as an opportunity for the WWE Universe to own unique collectibles inspired by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today,” said a statement from Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

The NFTs and special memorabilia will be available just in time for SummerSlam at WWE.com/NFT.

The drop, which follows one from The Undertaker in April, will feature a platinum tier auction with a one-of-a-kind NFT plus an experience for two at WrestleManias 38 and 39, which will be held in 2022 and 2023.

The winner will also get a personalized WWE Championship Title Belt and Cena’s “Dr. of Thuganomics” style chain from Wrestlemania 35. Bitski is presenting the NFTs in conjunction with the WWE. 

The platinum tier drops Friday at 8 p.m. ET and will be live for 24 hours. The gold tier releases on Saturday. It will include 500 limited-edition NFTs and a limited-edition merch box curated by Cena himself. 

SummerSlam takes place at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Cena is taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. 

