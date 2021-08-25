News and Trends

Disney and Royal Caribbean Will Require Vaccine Proof for Cruise Passengers

The new mandates will go into effect in September and will apply to trips that originate in Florida. 
Image credit: Roberto Sorin | Shutterstock

Americans hoping to take a Disney or Royal Caribbean cruise will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the cruise lines announced Tuesday.

The new mandates will go into effect in September and will apply to trips that originate in Florida. 

Both companies will require vaccination for passengers who are 12 and over, though anyone 11 and younger will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test.

For young travelers on Royal Caribbean voyages, the PCR test requirement is dependent on the length of the scheduled trip, while Disney cruisers under 11 will need to show proof of a negative test taken between five days and 24 hours before the sail date and will be required to undergo a second PCR test at the terminal ahead of boarding. PCR test results for young Disney travelers must be uploaded to the Safe Passage by Inspire website.

“This is a requirement of The Bahamas and St. Thomas governments for a cruise ship to enter their waters, and is currently planned to remain in effect until November 1, 2021, at which point the policy may be updated. We remain in contact with local governments in the ports we visit and will update the policy if advised,” Royal Caribbean said on its website. 

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed an executive order that prohibited businesses from requiring proof of vaccination before rendering services. Norwegian Cruise Line challenged the law, winning the approval of a federal judge, but DeSantis has filed an appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

