This Might be the Perfect Course for Mac-Loving Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

Get up to speed on how Mac works and learn how to configure a fleet of Mac computers for your entire office.
Image credit: Mia Baker/Unsplash

One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face these days is transitioning to a digital-first world. Everybody's going digital because more business is done online. Whether that means transitioning to a fully-remote workforce or just building a customer-facing website, things are probably changing for your business.

Going digital should be easy. Unfortunately, it's not, and often requires a significant investment in IT services. But if your business runs on Mac, you may just be able to save some money after taking The Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) MacOS 11 Course. Valued at $295, it's on sale now for just $29.99. 

This 12-hour course focuses on the Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) certification. This certification confirms a candidate's understanding of macOS's core functionality as well as the ability to configure key services, perform basic troubleshooting, and support multiple users with essential macOS capabilities. If your business is going Mac, somebody needs to know this stuff. It might as well be you.

Across these lectures, you'll get up to speed on how Mac works and learn how to configure a fleet of Mac computers for your entire office. If something goes wrong, you'll know how to support them to fix their problems. Additionally, you'll learn how to explore file systems and data management, understand applications and process under macOS, and be able to power your very own help desk for your company.

This course is taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted e-learning platforms on the planet. They've helped people in more than 120 countries learn valuable new skills and partnered with Fortune 500 companies to usher their employees into the digital age. Now, they'll help you and your business.

Develop the skills you need to onboard your team to Mac. Right now, The Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) MacOS 11 Course is on sale for just $29.99.

