Franchise

Taco Bell's Entrance Into the Chicken Sandwich Wars Brings Up More Questions Than Answers

Taco Bell's long-awaited Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available for a limited time. Should you bite into one?
Next Article
Taco Bell's Entrance Into the Chicken Sandwich Wars Brings Up More Questions Than Answers
Image credit: Taco Bell

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
2 min read

Ding ding! Taco Bell entered the ring today with its crispy contestant in the fast-food chicken sandwich war that has nearly torn our nation apart.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco comes in a flatbread that is folded like a taco. It is filled with fried white-meat chicken that has been marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and seasoned with what Taco Bell mysteriously refers to as “bold Mexican spices.” After being rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating and fried, it is topped with chipotle sauce. And for the adventurous, extra jalapeños.

So, is it poised to unseat Popeyes or Chick-fil-A at the head of the crunchy chicken sandwich table? The consensus from social media snackers is that on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being “This is the best!” and 1 being “This is awful!” the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco would score...a shrug.

Related: How Taco Bell Is Becoming the World's Most Innovative Franchise

Most reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the chicken (including YouTuber Timmy’s Takeout) but otherwise gave it a thumbs-sideways “It’s fine.” Some wanted it to be spicier; some doubted its classification as a sandwich. And so, the big questions about the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco remain:

Is it even a sandwich?

Social media seems divided on whether this sandwich is actually a sandwich. Twitter user Yo Quiero Taco Ballads took the only reasonable approach to answering this question. He performed a song about it: 

Is it good?

Reviews across the board seem to be a resounding: “It is fine.” 

Is it worth the price?

It costs $2.49. You might be able to buy a pack of gum for that price, but it definitely won’t have pickled jalapeños. So yes.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise

Free On-Demand Webinar: How This Pending Legislation Can Impact Your Business

Franchise

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Pet Supplies Plus

Franchise

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Concrete Technology Inc