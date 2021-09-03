Amazon Reportedly Set to Launch Branded Televisions

September 3, 2021 2 min read

is looking to expand into its own line of televisions, according to a Thursday report from Insider. The outlet reported that the project has been about two years in the making and comes from a collaboration between Amazon Devices and Lab126, the research and development division behind other Amazon devices like the Kindle e-reader and Echo smart speaker.

The televisions are expected to come in a range of sizes from 55 inches to 75 inches.

Like other Amazon devices, Insider reported, the televisions will feature Alexa, the company’s cloud-based voice service. The e-commerce giant already sells televisions that run its Fire TV software, but those are still branded by their manufacturers, like Insignia and Toshiba.

Related: Amazon vs. Costco: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

The new televisions, however, are expected to have Amazon branding. The company launched AmazonBasics-branded televisions in India last year.

The launch of the Amazon-branded TVs could come as soon as October, the report said, meaning they’ll be here just as holiday shopping season hits. These televisions are reportedly made by third parties like TCL and expected to be different from ones being designed by Amazon’s in-house team, so it is not clear if the ones being designed in-house will also be available in the coming weeks.

In February, it was reported that Amazon's Lab126 hardware division was thought to be working on a digital command center powered by Alexa and acting as the one device from which an entire smart home could be controlled. It's expected to be mounted on a wall and offer up to a 13-inch screen, making it the largest smart display Amazon has designed so far.