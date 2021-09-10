Uncover Ways to Protect Your Business From Cyber Threats

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the FBI's 2020 Internet Crime Report, cybercrime incurred losses of more than $4 billion for small businesses last year. While that's spread out over all small businesses across the U.S., it's a jarring number.

Sigmund/Unsplash

Many businesses operate on a shoestring budget and the cost of a cyber-attack may be too much to bear. Yet, hiring a full-scale IT team to protect your business might be just as cost-prohibitive. Instead, you can get the IT and security training you need to become your business's protector. It starts with The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle. Valued at $1,180, it is now on sale for just $30.

With classes rated as well as 5/5 stars, this four-course bundle focuses on four leading cybersecurity certifications from CompTIA — the leading vendor-neutral IT certifying body in the world. You'll cover CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003), CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), and CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). Between the 4, you'll gain a comprehensive cybersecurity education that will set your business up for security success.

Through the courses, you'll learn how to assess the cybersecurity posture of an enterprise environment, recommend and implement appropriate cybersecurity solutions, operate under required laws and policies, and much more. With CASP+ training, you'll learn how to implement cryptographic techniques and advanced authentication and authorization techniques to protect your valuable data. In PenTest+, you'll learn how to apply environmental reconnaissance techniques and secure a corporate environment by scanning for vulnerabilities. Then, in CySA+, you'll understand how to use mitigation techniques or controls to secure a digital environment. Before you know it, you'll be your very own cybersecurity juggernaut.

Protect yourself and your business from the scourge of cyberattacks. Right now, you can get The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle on sale for just $30. It's well worth the investment.

Prices are subject to change.