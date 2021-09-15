Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Learn How Machine Learning Can Help Your Business

Get up to speed with one of today's top technologies.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The business world is changing all of the time and smart entrepreneurs are always looking for a way to gain an advantage over the competition. One area you may not have considered yet? Machine learning.

Kevin Ku/Unsplash

As of 2019, 47 percent of businesses had implemented at least one machine learning capability in their businesses, because machine learning has so many applications. Not only can it lighten the workload on human employees, but it can help you optimize your ad spend, streamline your operations, and so much more. If you're in the 53 percent of businesses that aren't using machine learning yet, it's time to check out The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle. Valued at $2,388, it's on sale now for $36.99. 

This 12-course bundle includes a wealth of machine learning training content from top instructors like Juan Galvan (4.4/5 instructor rating), Starweaver (4.4/5 rating), and Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating). The extensive bundle will give you a comprehensive introduction to machine learning, focusing primarily on using Python. You'll understand data processing, learn about linear and logistic regression, explore decision trees, ensemble learning, and K-nearest neighbors, and much more.

From there, you'll delve into real-world machine learning problems. You'll explain and discuss the essential concepts of machine learning and implement supervised and unsupervised learning models for tasks like forecasting, predicting, and much more. You'll also start working on recommendation systems and natural language processing. From data analysis and processing to image detection, data visualization, and much more, you'll cover some of today's most practical and useful machine learning applications that businesses can benefit from. Before you know it, you'll know how to implement machine learning into your own business.

Get caught up with the 21st century. Right now, you can get The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle for just $36.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Mexico seeks to reinvent itself through Artificial Intelligence

Hugo Cen

Hugo Cen

Poplar

Attention! Kavak will hire 500 engineers to develop technology

March Violante

March Violante

Artificial Intelligence

What are the benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Government?

Hugo Cen

Hugo Cen

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO Tools

What is Google Page Experience, and Why Does it Matter?

Timothy Carter

Timothy Carter

Marketing Strategies

Content Experience: A Business Essential, Not a Buzzy Phrase

Randy Frisch

Randy Frisch

Finance

Need a Passport for a Trip? Give Yourself a Big Time Cushion

Sally French

Read More