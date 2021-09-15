Learn How Machine Learning Can Help Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The business world is changing all of the time and smart entrepreneurs are always looking for a way to gain an advantage over the competition. One area you may not have considered yet? Machine learning.

As of 2019, 47 percent of businesses had implemented at least one machine learning capability in their businesses, because machine learning has so many applications. Not only can it lighten the workload on human employees, but it can help you optimize your ad spend, streamline your operations, and so much more. If you're in the 53 percent of businesses that aren't using machine learning yet, it's time to check out The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle. Valued at $2,388, it's on sale now for $36.99.

This 12-course bundle includes a wealth of machine learning training content from top instructors like Juan Galvan (4.4/5 instructor rating), Starweaver (4.4/5 rating), and Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating). The extensive bundle will give you a comprehensive introduction to machine learning, focusing primarily on using Python. You'll understand data processing, learn about linear and logistic regression, explore decision trees, ensemble learning, and K-nearest neighbors, and much more.

From there, you'll delve into real-world machine learning problems. You'll explain and discuss the essential concepts of machine learning and implement supervised and unsupervised learning models for tasks like forecasting, predicting, and much more. You'll also start working on recommendation systems and natural language processing. From data analysis and processing to image detection, data visualization, and much more, you'll cover some of today's most practical and useful machine learning applications that businesses can benefit from. Before you know it, you'll know how to implement machine learning into your own business.

