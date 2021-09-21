Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many programmers tell you that the best first programming language to learn is Python. That's due to a number of reasons. First, it's by far the most popular programming language in the world, used in a huge array of new technologies from games to machine learning and more. Second, it's also one of the most accessible for those who have no prior coding experience. If you want to learn how to code, Python is a great first step, and you can get started with The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle. Valued at $2,000, it's on sale now for just $29.99.

This 10-course bundle includes courses from top instructors like Juan Galvan (4.5/5 instructor rating), Joe Rahl (4.6/5 rating), and Edouard Renard (4.6/5 rating). At the outset, you'll learn the ins and outs of Python programming and learn how the software development industry works. You'll learn some of the many applications of Python, understanding how to create software programs, scrape websites, build automations, and more. You'll also gain a foundational understanding of data science and visualization using Python.

From there, you'll start to delve into more advanced topics like GUI programming and more. In one of the more practical courses, you'll modify, configure, and run a stock trading bot. You'll learn how to place automated orders into Alpaca and code a stock trading strategy that will help you maximize your ROI and mitigate your risk — all while practicing and honing your bot without using real money. By the end of the courses, you'll have a basic and advanced understanding of Python and know how to practically apply this valuable programming language to a wide range of uses.

Start your coding journey with Python. Right now, The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $29.99.

