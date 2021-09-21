Chipotle Rolls Out Spicy New Item That's Been 'Among the Top Requested Menu Items' According to the Chain

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While many fast-food and fast-casual chains look to make moves and menu items in the meatless, plant-based world, Chipotle is doubling down on the real thing with its latest protein option that’s hitting stores this week.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The chain announced that it will be adding smoked brisket to menus in the U.S. and Canada for a limited-time run.

“Over the past two years, Chipotle's culinary team has been challenged to develop a reimagined brisket recipe that is uniquely Chipotle,” the company said in a statement. “The result is a tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket that introduces entirely new flavor profiles to every Chipotle bowl, burrito, quesadilla and taco.”

The brisket is expected to pack a lot of spice, as it will be seasoned with jalapeños and chipotle chili peppers, as well as served in a sauce also made out of the chili peppers.

Chipotle Rewards members will have first access to the spicy new meat via the chain’s app and website on September 21 and 22.

Starting September 23, the brisket will do a full roll out to stores for customers to order in person.

The new protein choice has been a long time coming, as the chain has been testing the brisket in Sacramento, California and Cincinnati, Ohio since November 2020, and will be the third new menu item that Chipotle will roll out this year.

The launch of brisket follows the limited-time run of the Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at the beginning of this year and the coveted Quesadilla that hit menus in March.

"Our goal is to continue to explore menu innovation that excites our fans and makes sense for our brand," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle told Entrepreneur. "Brisket has been consistently among the top requested menu items by Chipotle guests, so over the past two years we’ve developed a unique, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket recipe that complements our real ingredients.”

Chipotle made headlines earlier this yer when it made the tough decision to raise menu prices around 4% in an attempt to make up lost ground that came with raising employee wages to $15 an hour.

Despite the price hikes for customers, the company had an impressive Q2 per a July 2021 report, showing that the company’s restaurant-level operating market was the highest since Q3 of 2015, with revenue totaling $1.9 billion in the quarter that ended June 30, 2021.

The chain is aiming to open a total of 200 new restaurants by the end of 2021.

Chipotle was up an impressive 57.02% year over year as of Tuesday morning.