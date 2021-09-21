Elon Musk Slams Biden for Not Acknowledging Inspiration4

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wasn’t impressed that President Joe Biden didn’t acknowledge the successful Inspiration4 mission, which returned to earth on Saturday.

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A Twitter user asked Musk, “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?”

“He’s still sleeping,” quipped the Tesla founder.

Musk pledged on Saturday to donate $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, helping exceed the $200 million fundraising goal of last week’s Inspiration4 space mission.

“Count me in for $50M,” the SpaceX founder tweeted after the account for Inspiration4 tweeted that the all-civilian crew was back on Earth and still soliciting donations to hit the $200 million mark.

Inspiration4, the first-ever tourism mission into space, launched Wednesday morning. Four people were onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which departed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew came back down off the coast of Florida.

According to a release from SpaceX, the spaceflight mission launched at 8:02 p.m ET Wednesday. A second release confirmed the splashdown occurred at 7:06 p.m. ET Saturday. The crew spent six months training for the mission, which is expected to last about three days.