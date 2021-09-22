Brian Laundrie Still Missing as Gabby Petito's Death Pronounced a Homicide

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed that the body found in Teton County, Wyoming was that of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her death has been ruled a homicide, though the exact cause will take days to determine.

Prior to the autopsy, the FBI reported that the human remains that were uncovered on Sunday were “consistent with the description” of Petito but did not confirm whether or not it was her.

The primary person of interest in the case is Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, who was the last known person to see her alive before she vanished on a cross-country road trip that the two were taking together.

Laundrie was reportedly last seen by his parents on September 14 at his home in North Port, Florida. They told police that their son left with a backpack and was headed toward the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Police conducted an extensive search of the nearly 25,000 acre area using multiple modes of technology before calling off the search in the area.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor told press on Monday.

However, the search began again early Tuesday morning, led by the FBI and assisted by the North Port police.

There have been several reports on social media of people thinking they might have seen Laundrie, with some leads being actively followed and investigated.

Facebook user Sam Bass found deer cam footage of a man who resembled Laundrie in Baker, Florida early Monday morning, toting a backpack that would have been similar to the one Laundrie’s parents claimed he left home with.

The Oskaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched the area extensively and released a statement saying that there was no sign of Laundrie.

“The OCSO did its due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to also include nearby farmlands and a search by drone. No one — and nothing — of note was located,” authorities said in a statement.

People claiming to have seen Laundrie in Mobile, Alabama have also made reports, but police have not publicly announced any searches in the area.

This is a developing story as the search for Laundrie is still ongoing.