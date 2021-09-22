Amazon Gives 8 Vaccinated Employees Payouts, Cars

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an effort to encourage staff vaccination against Covid-19, Amazon has launched the Max Your Vax sweepstakes. Eight employees have been given rewards so far, including $100,000 or a new car.

Nathan Stirk | Getty Images

On Monday, the company announced on Instagram that four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods employee were rewarded after providing proof of vaccination. They each got card worth up to $40,000.

Last week, two Amazon employees and one Whole Foods worker got $100,000 bonuses, according to another post.

The Max Your Vax sweepstakes initiative was announced last month. Vaccinated Amazon employees have the chance to win $100,000 or $500,000, a new car or a week of paid time off with a $12,000 vacation package.

The sweepstakes runs through Oct. 21. To be eligible to win, a frontline employee must be working at an Amazon company at the time of entry and through the sweepstakes period, be fully vaccinated and upload proof of vaccination to a company portal.