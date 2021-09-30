Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Bachelor Nation Wanted This Person to Host in Place of Jesse Palmer: 'The Producers Don't Listen to the Fans!'

Jesse Palmer was announced as the host of the show's 26th season following Chris Harrison's departure.

By

After the controversial and swift exit of Chris Harrison from his longtime hosting gig on The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, his successor has officially been named.

Former NFL Player and Bachelor Season 5 frontman Jesse Palmer has signed on to host the show’s 26th season which will premier in 2022.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

He also posted a photo of himself in front of the famed Bachelor mansion looking excited.

 

“Bachelor Nation- I couldn’t be more thrilled to be home with my @bachelorabc family! Word on the street is it’s pretty AMAZING around here,” the caption reads, alongside red rose and champagne emojis.

The announcement drew support from Bachelor Nation favorites like Season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky who wrote “Congrats @jessepalmer! So huge!” beneath Palmer’s post.

Former Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Chase McNary also showed support by writing “You may have just saved the show!”

However, many fans of the show took to social media to share their opinions — some in favor, some in favor of who they had hoped would be cast for the role.

Season 12 contestant and beach bartender on Bachelor in Paradise Wells Adams was a fan-favorite frontrunner for Harrison’s former role.

When Palmer was announced as the new host, many took to Twitter to lament Adams not getting the spot.

“Whatever they want me to do I’m ready to do it! I’m not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants I’ll go do it," Adams said earlier this month in an interview with ABC 11 upon rumors that he would be taking over the hosting gig. "If they want me to host the show, sure I’ll go do that. If they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I’ll go do that too. Whatever you guys want.” 

Season 26 of The Bachelor is slated to air in early 2022.

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

