Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Ways to Prepare for Your Podcast Interview

You've scored a podcast interview to promote your business. Now what?

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small business owners should take advantage of each and every marketing opportunity and publicity tool to help spread the word about their company. As the thought leadership space gets crowded with traditional media outlets like print, TV and online media outlets, podcasts are an ideal way to garner press coverage in an in-depth interview featuring your brand. With the expected number of monthly listeners in the U.S. raising to over 100 million in 2021, podcasts are a marketing tool that small businesses cannot overlook.   

Related: 6 Reasons Why Podcast Guesting Is An Untapped Marketing Tool

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Podcasts

Marketing

4 Methods Podcasters Can Use to Keep Up With Industry Trends

Ginni Saraswati

ent-o Insider

From Marketing Professional to Founder and CEO: How Other Leaders Can Find and Share Their Voice

Lindsay Tjepkema

Lindsay Tjepkema

ent-o Insider

She Runs Wondery, a Podcast Company Known for Creative Risks. But It's Owned by Amazon, a Data-Driven Corporation. How Does She Make It Work?

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

How to Start a Blog That Actually Makes Passive Income

Peter Daisyme

Leadership

Which Game of Thrones house do you belong to? We tell you according to how you run your business

Natalia Carbonell

Natalia Carbonell

Finance

These Are the Ten Top Cryptocurrencies on Avalanche Ecosystem

Aman Jain

Read More