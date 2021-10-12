5 Ways to Prepare for Your Podcast Interview

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small business owners should take advantage of each and every marketing opportunity and publicity tool to help spread the word about their company. As the thought leadership space gets crowded with traditional media outlets like print, TV and online media outlets, podcasts are an ideal way to garner press coverage in an in-depth interview featuring your brand. With the expected number of monthly listeners in the U.S. raising to over 100 million in 2021, podcasts are a marketing tool that small businesses cannot overlook.

