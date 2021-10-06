Access the This Comprehensive Online Chess Encyclopedia

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are competitive creatures and they like to break a mental sweat. No surprise, then, that so many loved Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. If the popular series inspired you to finally hone your chess game, it's time to invest in the iChess Vault Premium Course Library. It's on sale for just $399 (reg. $2,399).

GR Stocks/Unsplash

iChess.net is one of the top-rated chess training resources on the web. They publish thousands of free chess videos and articles with the mission of helping everyone learn and improve their chess game. From absolute beginner content up to advanced chess courses designed for 2300-2500, iChess.net offers training for absolutely everybody. You can even gain access to videos from leading Grandmasters like Anatoly Karpov and Susan Polgar.

With a one-time lifetime purchase, you'll get access to more than 1,500 hours of premium coaching covering every aspect of chess. Whether you want to work on openings, middlegames, endgames, chess psychology, or anything else, this massive collection includes every course ever produced by iChess.net.

In this collection, you'll receive coaching from players like GM Simon Williams (aka GingerGM), GM Susan Polgar, GM Judit Polgar, GM Daniel Naroditsky, GM Sam Shankland, IM Nazi Paikidze, GM Damian Lemos, GM Bryan Smith, IM Valeri Lilov, GM Rashad Babaev, IM Eric Rosen, and many others. You'll learn how to refine your existing opening repertoire, dive into attack mode, play positional chess, and understand the most common tactical patterns throughout the game. And, of course, you'll learn how to think in the chess endgame and coordinate your pieces like a master.

Entrepreneurs are competitive, psychological beasts. Don't you think it's time you became one on the chess board as well? Right now, you can get lifetime access to the iChess Vault Premium Course Library for 83 percent off $2,399 at just $399.

Prices are subject to change.