Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tesla Raises Model 3 and Model Y Prices

The hike comes ahead of a shareholder meeting slated for Thursday night. 

By

Tesla has raised the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles again, which makes the Cybertruck its least expensive offering. The hike comes ahead of a shareholder meeting slated for Thursday night. 

Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus saw a $2,000 increase. The starting price is now $41,990 but gets higher as destination fees are applied. 

The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor also saw a $2,000 increase, bumping it to $54,990.

Top-of-the-line performance versions of both models also went up $1,000, though the mid-level Model 3 Long Range stayed the same at $49,990.

By comparison, the Cybertruck costs $39,900. It, however, is not due for production until late next year.

These increases were not the first to hit Tesla’s vehicles. The Model 3 now costs $5,000 more than it did earlier this year. CEO Elon Musk blamed the earlier adjustments on supply chain issues.  

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

Soros Fund Management Owns Bitcoin

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Toymakers Warn Supply Chain Issues Are a Threat to Holiday Shopping

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Amazon Warehouse Ex-Employee Sues the Company for Unpaid Time During Covid-19 Screenings

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Soros Fund Management Owns Bitcoin

Entrepreneur Staff
Productivity

Freelancing 101: How to Juggle Multiple Clients at Once

Dane Panes

News and Trends

Toymakers Warn Supply Chain Issues Are a Threat to Holiday Shopping

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More