Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

'Jeopardy!' Phenomenon Out After 38-Game Streak: 'I Had This as Way Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

Matt Amodio's total winnings from the show amount to $1,518,601.

By

Another one bites the dust!

David Becker | Getty Images

Jeopardy! phenomenon Matt Amodio saw his impressive run on the game showcase come to an end Monday night after a 38-game winning streak.

Amodio’s total winnings from the show amount to $1,518,601, making him a certified Jeopardy! millionaire. 

Related: All-Time Great 'Jeopardy!' Champion Hits Hard at Guest Host in Cheeky Tweet

The trivia fanatic, who now holds second place for most consecutive games of Jeopardy! won (Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 73 games won in a row), took to social media to congratulate his competitors following his loss.

“Let's celebrate a match well played by Jonathan and Jessica,” he wrote.

Amodio took home third place in Monday night’s game, with Jessica Fisher (TN) taking second and Jonathan Fisher (FL) taking first.

“Just seeing myself on the stage was an honor. And everything that has happened since, I just can’t fathom,” Amodio said in heartfelt video message. ”I had this as way beyond my wildest dreams, it’s unbelievable.”

Related: Mike Richards Removed From All Executive Roles at 'Jeopardy!': Report

Temporary Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik praised Amodio’s skillset and talent following Monday’s loss.

“He was unbelievable, and also really, really fun to watch,” she said. “I don’t think that I’ve experienced in all the time that I’ve been here anything like that, with the pace and intensity that he was able to keep up.”

Bialik will continue to host the game show through November 5 before she will split duties with Jennings until a permanent host selection is made.

The show has seen no shortage of guest hosts following the scandal surrounding previously hired host, Mike Richards, who was released from both the hosting role and his executive position at Jeopardy! following shocking allegations of sexist and derogatory remarks and behavior that had  resurfaced earlier this year.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

More About News and Trends

Your Digital Growth Plan

Talkspace President on Therapy App's Explosive Pandemic Growth: 'It Was a Pivotal Moment'

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Writing

Want to Be a Better Writer of Books and Essays? Start by Avoiding These Common Writing Mistakes.

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

News and Trends

Amazon Managers Will Decide How Often Employees Come Into Office

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Copywriters Beware: Robots Are Coming

Francis Beltran

Francis Beltran

Your Digital Growth Plan

Talkspace President on Therapy App's Explosive Pandemic Growth: 'It Was a Pivotal Moment'

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Social Media Marketing

How Your Business Can Succeed With Social Media Marketing

Entrepreneur Store
Read More