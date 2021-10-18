Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Go on a Romantic Trip After Blue Origin's Historic Flight

Last Friday, Amazon CEO and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted in a lip-locked embrace in New York City.

Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

According to Fox Business, the couple spent their time shopping and shared a meal with Sanchez's ex, Tony Gonzalez. Bezos and Sanchez were photographed walking hand-in-hand, with Sanchez wearing a white jacket and Hermès Birkin bag and Bezos sporting a black polo shirt.

The romantic trip comes only a day after the couple celebrated Bezos's aerospace company, , and its historic launch on October 13.

Related: William Shatner Moved to Tears After Trip to Space: 'I Hope I Never Recover From This'

Sanchez wrote a heartfelt tribute for Bezos on her Instagram, wishing the Blue Origin team well ahead of its historic voyage.

Last Wednesday, Blue Origin made history by launching 90-year-old actor William Shatner in the New Shepard rocket ship, making him the oldest person to travel to space. Bezos himself made the trip a few months earlier in July, and made sure to give Sanchez a shout out.

"I wasn't that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad and really all of you guys," Bezos said in a post-flight press conference.

Related: Bezos' Blue Origin Called 'Toxic' Workplace by Current, Former Staff