7 Ways to Start Earning Passive Income on Amazon

Every entrepreneur should be looking for ways to earn a little extra money on the side. Earning passive income can help you continue to contribute to your personal wealth while still putting money back into your business.

How do you do it?

Fortunately, one of the world's largest companies makes it pretty easy to cut out a slice of its pie. Earning passive income on Amazon can be easy, provided you know what you're doing. In these courses, you'll learn ways to earn some extra money without doing a ton of extra work.

1. How to Make Passive Income Amazon Affiliate Store

You don't need to build an e-commerce store from scratch to start selling products online. Amazon allows anyone to build an affiliate store that works and functions like a complete e-commerce site. Learn how to get set up in this course.

Get How to Make Passive Income Amazon Affiliate Store for $13.99 (reg. $197), a savings of 92 percent.

2. The Complete A-Z Bundle

Fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon FBA) is an innovative service that allows anyone to sell products on Amazon, without managing any inventory themselves. Using Amazon's distribution and shipping network, you can dropship products all over the world. In this bundle, you'll learn how to source products, connect with manufacturers, and get set up to have Amazon handle the operations for you.

Get The Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle for $29 (reg. $2,691), a savings of 98 percent.

3. The Complete 2021 Amazon & eBay Reseller Bundle

Find products at home or around the world, source them, and resell them for an up-charge. That's the goal of this 11-course bundle. You'll learn how to wholesale products, grow your marketing reach, and much more.

Get The Complete 2021 Amazon & eBay Reseller Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $2,189), a savings of 98 percent.

4. The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle

Take your dropshipping skills to the next level in this eight-course bundle. You'll learn the art of online arbitrage, get set up on Shopify as well as Amazon, and learn how to build a dropshipping empire from scratch.

Get The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,292), a savings of 98 percent.

5. The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle

Private labeling is the practice of sourcing generic products and labeling them with your own branding and marketing. Amazon makes it particularly easy to do, and this 11-course will teach you strategies for sourcing great products and marketing strategies that will help you grow a private label business.

Get The 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $34 (reg. $2,189), a savings of 98 percent.

6. Authority Pub Academy: Learn to Publish & Sell Books on Amazon

Have a more literary gene? Whether you've already written books or you've never written a page, this 50-hour course illuminates how to write, publish, and market a bestselling book on Amazon. In actionable steps, you'll soon learn how to publish an amazing book.

Get Authority Pub Academy: Learn to Publish & Sell Books on Amazon for $39.99 (reg. $797), a savings of 94 percent.

7. The 2021 Complete Amazon Side Hustle Bundle

Finally, the ultimate Amazon bundle. Across 15 courses (rated as high as 5/5 stars) and 108 hours of content, you'll take a deep dive into all the ways you can make extra money on Amazon. From dropshipping and private labeling to self-publishing and more, you'll get a comprehensive education on scaling your passive income streams.

Get The 2021 Complete Amazon Side Hustle Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $2,985), a savings of 98 percent.

