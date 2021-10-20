Diamondback Energy Rallies Post-Breakout, Ahead Of Nov. 1 Earnings Report

may be setting up for a fresh round of gains after resetting its base count in August. It cleared a first-stage, cup-shaped base on October 5, and has been trending higher since then.



The base-count reset came on August 20, as the stock pulled back to a session low of $68.18, slashing through the previous structure low of $69.53.

This kind of reset often means new investors see an opening to scoop up shares at a lower price, which can result in a fresh run-up.

That's indeed what's been happening to Diamondback, so far. Since clearing the cup buy point above $102.53, shares are up more than 8%, trading at their best levels since late 2018.

In the past month, Diamondback advanced 32.24%.

Even with the recent base-count reset, the stock has notched some impressive recent returns:

3 months: 40.01%

Year-to-date: 128.33%

One year: 278.58%

Analysts' consensus rating on the stock is a "buy," with a price target of $104.09, representing a 6.30% downside, according to MarketBeat's analyst ratings data.

This month alone, five analysts boosted their price targets on the stock, ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report on November 1.

Analysts expect Diamondback to earn $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Both would be significant gains over the year-earlier quarter.

According to MarketBeat earnings data, Diamondback beat Wall Street earnings views in the past seven quarters. It missed revenue views in some of those quarters, but the three-year revenue growth rate stands at an impressive 32.55%.

Well-Positioned For Global Competition

Some analysts believe that domestic shale companies such as Diamondback, along with others, including Continental Resources and EOG Resources, may be well-positioned to successfully compete with overseas drillers.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback, which went public in 2012, has long focused on being a low-cost producer, which has helped the balance sheet and helps drive earnings growth.

Diamondback's subsidiary Viper Energy Partners owns mineral rights on some of the company's high-potential sites, which can also help boost companywide returns. Viper (NASDAQ: VNOM), like fellow subsidiary Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) are separately traded entities.

Rattler operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets.

As you can see, Diamondback has put a tremendous amount of thought and resources into integrating the entire production process.

Most readers will recall the drop in energy prices in 2020, in the early months of the pandemic. For Diamondback, that meant three quarters of earnings and revenue declines.

The company has been profitable for many years, and 2020 didn't change that. However, 2020 earnings dropped to $3.04 per share, down from $6.45 per share in 2019.

This year, with energy demand and prices on the rise again, Wall Street expects an increase of 237% to $10.20 per share.

Next year, that's seen rising another 48% to $15.19 per share.

Although as consumers, we don't particularly enjoy higher prices at the gas pump, there's a lot more that goes into energy demand. As investors, any time an industry can command higher prices, that could present an opportunity.

Outperforming Its Index

With a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, Diamondback is a component of the S&P 500 large-cap index. As such, the comparison to this index is apt.

Diamondback's year-to-date performance is trouncing that of its index.

The company has steadily increased its dividend in recent years. Currently, the dividend is $1.80 per share with a trailing dividend yield of 1.49%.

The stock clearly has a lot going for it, and appears to have future potential.

Does that mean it's buyable right now?

Currently, with shares trading 8% higher than their breakout point, they are likely a bit extended, meaning a pullback, even a small one, could happen in the near future. However, the stock has been getting solid support along their 10-day moving average.

While a buy on a dip to the 50-day line is often recommended, you may end up waiting awhile, as the stock is currently 27.5% above that key indicator.



