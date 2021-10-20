Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

7-Foot-Tall Harambe Gorilla Statue Stares Down Wall Street's Charging Bull Amid 10,000 Bananas

The Cincinnati Zoo gorilla first made national headlines in 2016 when he was shot and killed after picking up and carrying around a 3-year-old boy who had fallen into his enclosure.

By

A 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Harambe the gorilla appeared opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull" on Monday, garnering in-person crowds and leading many retail investors, who often refer to themselves as "apes,"  to expect a meme-stock surgeMarketWatch reports. Ten thousand bananas were also stacked beneath the bull. 

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The piece was installed by Sapien.Network, an emerging social-networking platform “dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first," to represent just how "bananas" Wall Street has gone.

According to NBC News 4, Sapien.Network co-founders Robert Giometti, Tejay Aluru and Ankit Bhatia said they used the symbol of Harambe to stand in for the millions who struggle under a U.S. capitalist system they say "enriches wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind."

Related: The GameStop Saga Started a Disruption That Cannot Be Stopped

But Giometti also told the network the display isn't about rejecting capitalism; it's about transforming it to empower more groups of people. "Harambe is a representation of something that lets us look at more than just ourselves," he said. "What are we aspiring to as people? It's about connecting. A simple gesture of giving a banana builds community. As a society, we need to come together. We can’t keep fighting to come together." 

The bananas surrounding the bull will later be donated to local food banks and community fridges. 

The 17-year-old Cincinnati Zoo gorilla first made national headlines in 2016 when he was shot and killed after picking up and carrying around a 3-year-old boy who had fallen into his enclosure. At the time, his death spurred widespread outrage and debate over keeping primates in captivity. It also prompted a spate of internet memes and even a rap single released by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Pictures of the giant gorilla facing the bull have proliferated on social media, making their way onto Twitter and Reddit’s WallStreetBets community.

Only time will tell if the "apes" are correct in their predictions about another meme-stock boom. 

Related: Elon Musk Questions Robinhood CEO Over GameStop Stock Drama

Amanda Breen

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Amanda Breen is an editorial assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

More About Future of Entrepreneurship

ent-o Insider

He Asked His Team How to Avoid Layoffs. Their Response Thrilled Him.

Stephanie Schomer
ent-o Insider

No Coding, No Problem: How Anyone Can Be a Tech Founder

Liz Brody

ent-o Insider

How to Hire for Talent, Not Geography

Stephanie Schomer
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Having More than Once Source of Income Can Make You Rich. Here's How to Make it Happen

Melissa Brock

Stocks

Roche's (RHHBY) Tecentriq Gets FDA Nod for Another Indication (Revised)

Stocks

Apellis (APLS) Gets CHMP Nod for Rare Blood Disorder Drug (Revised)

Read More