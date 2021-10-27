Taco Bell is Handing Out Free Tacos Next Week -- Here's How to Get Yours

Another year, another day of free tacos!

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Taco Bell’s beloved ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ campaign is back this year and thanks to Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves.

For the past 10 years, the fast-food chain has offered free tacos to all customers if one player steals a based during the World Series, subsequently dubbing that player a ‘Taco Hero.’

Albies clinched this year’s honor after stealing second base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Past winners have included Mookie Betts (2020 and 2018), Trea Turner (2019), Cameron Maybin (2017), Francisco Lindor (2016), Lorenzo Cain (2015), Ángel Pagán (2012), Jason Bartlett (2008) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2007).

Customers will be able to cash in and redeem one free Doritos Locos Taco on November 4, both online and in-store.

Those who were registered as rewards members with the chain prior to the first base being stolen will have early access to the freebies which will expire on November 3rd at 11:59 P.M. PST.

“‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ always adds a fun dimension to the World Series and to see it play out in real time during the pinnacle of our sport makes it all the more enjoyable,” MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden said of the league’s partnership with Taco Bell. “As we approach this hallmark 10th edition of the promotion with Taco Bell, it goes to show the great value that a fun, creative partnership can generate for our fans and we’re excited to continue this tradition.”

In honor of the promotion’s 10th anniversary, the second base that Albies stole will be put on display in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

“When the players are just as excited as the fans to be a part of history, you’re impacting the game in real-time and in a real way,” Taco Bell’s Head of Brand Creative Tracee Larocca said in a statement. “Partnering with Major League Baseball and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to send the 10th stolen base to Cooperstown and tell the story of ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ is an amazing honor and a true testament to connecting America’s love of baseball and tacos like only Taco Bell can.”

No purchase is necessary in order to redeem the free taco.

This will be the third round of free food that the chain will be announcing this month.

For National Taco Day on October 3, Taco Bell gave out a free crunchy taco with a $1 minimum order to any customer who used the brand’s app, and on October 21, the chain gave out free breakfast burritos in the morning at locations that serve breakfast.

Taco Bell is overseen by parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Was up nearly 29% year over year as of late Wednesday afternoon.