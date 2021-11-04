Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Nintendo Switch Is the Latest Victim of Holiday Shortages

Japan-based Nintendo is cutting its sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch by 1.5 million units.

By

As holiday shopping ramps up, there's one item shoppers should get sooner rather than later: the Nintendo Switch.

picture alliance | Getty Images

On Thursday, Japan-based Nintendo cut its Nintendo Switch sales forecasts from 25.5 million consoles between April 2021 and March 2022 to 24 million. This nearly 6 percent decrease is due to the global chip shortage's effect on production.

“We can’t produce enough to meet the demand we are expecting during the upcoming holiday season,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said at a news briefing. “Currently there is no sign of improvement and the situation continues to be severe so I can’t say how long it will continue."

Related: Starbucks Customers Are Furious Over Menu Item Shortages: 'I Can't Handle This'

The Nintendo Switch's game lineup for the holiday season is also a concern for investors. Though Nintendo is releasing "Pokémon Diamond" and "Pokémon Pearl" remakes later this month, there aren't many highly anticipated games set to release before the end of the year.

“Our main concern is still a lackluster game pipeline combined with a sharply declining [amount of software bought by hardware owners] that is likely to drive earnings lower,” Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote to CNBC.

Despite all of its worries, the company doesn't necessarily see profit loss ahead. Nintendo didn't drop its revenue expectations, and actually expects profits to be 4 percent higher than previously predicted. This optimistic outlook is because of account revisions in exchange rates and higher projected software sales.

Related: Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

More About News and Trends

News and Trends

People Are Going Back to Gyms, Peloton Shares Plummet 33%

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Meta Plans Physical Stores to Showcase Its Virtual- and Augmented-Reality Devices

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Money

How Inflation Will Impact Your Holidays, and What You Can Do About It

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

Starting a Private Label Side Hustle on Amazon Can be Easy with This Bundle

Entrepreneur Store
Reimagining the Way We Work

Remote, Office or Hybrid? How To Ensure Your Decision Is Right for the Long Term

Stu Sjouwerman

Stu Sjouwerman

Social Media

5 Takeaways From a Week on the Wisdom App

Read More