Top 10 Trending MarketBeat Stocks in November 2021

If the meme stock movement has taught us anything it’s that knowing what stocks investors are talking about is one thing. However, knowing what stocks they are taking action on matters even more. That is what we had in mind when we created a tool that gives subscribers access to the stocks that are trending the most on MarketBeat. By trending, we mean stocks that they are adding to their watchlist and/or the stocks that have received a high number of search queries on MarketBeat over a specific period of time. Those actions are preliminary indicators that a stock is ready to move higher.

Access to the top-rated MarketBeat stocks is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This is a static element that is always available on the site. Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending MarketBeat Stocks” to go to the screener. To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending. Another screening option is length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days or 365 days. Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

Once you get your results, pay attention to the last column labeled “Indicators.” This alerts you to specific actions such as an earnings report, analyst rating, or insider buying/selling that may be influencing investor interest.

The following list was based on the results I received on November 4, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. These results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Analyst upgrades are one metric that investors use to identify stocks that are ready to move. That’s likely the case why Microsoft tops this list. In the last 30 days, over a dozen analysts have boosted their price target for MSFT stock. And on November 1, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a bullish price target of $390. That’s a gain of 15% from the stock’s current level. Coming on the heels of another strong earnings report, investors are likely to be correct in their bullish assessment of the stock. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) –Nvidia wants to be seen as more than a chip company. And the new interest in the metaverse may be just what the company is looking for. On November 4, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers wrote that Nvidia’s Omniverse Enterprise may increase Nvidia’s addressable market by at least $10 billion over the next five years. That was one reason why Rakers increased his price target for Nvidia to $320. While that is only a 6% increase from the stock’s current price, it’s a 41% increase from the current consensus price target for NVDA stock. Nio (NYSE: NIO) – The electric vehicle (EV) sector is beginning to heat up once again. And for investors looking for a stock to invest in that isn’t named Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio looks like a strong contender. The company continues to hit its buliish delivery targets, it has a unique, proprietary battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program that removes one of the primary concerns from owning an electric vehicle. And the company is starting to expand outside of its home country in China. On November 4, Deutsche Bank boosted its price target for NIO stock to $70 which is nearly 10% higher than its already bullish consensus price target. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) – Pfizer has received two bullish approvals in the last 60 days. First, the CDC authorized Covid-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable populations. And more recently, the company received approval to have a smaller dose of its vaccine approved for use in children ages 5-11. And yes, this will mean more revenue for Pfizer in the short term. However, the larger narrative is about the underlying mRNA technology that may now get leveraged into other medicines in the company’s portfolio. The company just released a stellar earnings report, but for now, investors seem to believe the value is already priced in. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – You may love or hate the company, but if you’re an investor looking for growth then you’ll want to have GOOGL stock in your portfolio. The company continues to layer one strong earnings report on top of another. And analysts keep rewarding the stock with higher price targets. With shares trading hands at over $2,900 a share, Alphabet stock is getting a boost from the ability of retail investors to buy fractional shares. In fact, it’s one of the top 100 stocks on Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). And that’s a good reason to believe GOOGL stock has much higher to run. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) – Financial technology (i.e. fintech) stocks have been a growing sector as individuals and businesses look for alternatives to traditional banking. However, since debuting on June 1, 2021, SOFI stock is only now starting to generate momentum. A 36% increase in short interest may explain that. And it may also explain the stock’s recent inclusion on this list of trending MarketBeat However, investors who have SOFI on their watchlist should keep an eye on the company’s upcoming earnings report. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) – Another EV stock that is trending is Lucid Motors and with good reason. The company has started to deliver its luxury sedans. There are polarizing opinions on LCID stock. And that depends on whether you buy into the narrative that the company can be a real competitor to Tesla. However, one thing that all investors can begin to believe in is that the company may no longer have to dilute its shares. Investors that are on the fence about Lucid Motors will want to pay close attention to the company’s upcoming earnings report which is due on November 15, 2021. Square (NYSE: SQ) - In the last month, SQ stock has climbed 10%, reversing a downward trend in the stock since the last time that the company reported earnings. The company is set to report earnings on November 4 and a good report may continue to keep the stock on its upward trajectory. Square’s newly launched Square Banking is giving the company the ability to compete with some of the world’s largest banks. Heading into earnings, the analyst firm Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gave SQ stock a bullish upgrade. When that happens ahead of an earnings report, it’s typically a bullish signal for a stock. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) – Not so fast. That seems to be the message Tesla is sending to investors who are fired up about Hertz (OTCMKTS: HTZZ) announcing it was going to take delivery of 100,000 Tesla model 3 EVs. The only problem is that Tesla founder and owner Elon Musk has made it clear that there is no established timeline for delivery of the vehicles. The question is whether investors care. It appears that they are regarding the Hertz news as just icing on the cake. And although the consensus opinion of TSLA stock suggests the cake is overbaked; recent opinions suggest things may just be heating up. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) – Electric vehicles and fintech stocks seem to be prominent on this list which we close out with PayPal. This has been a frustrating stock for investors as it has turned negative for the year despite continuing to deliver earnings reports that beat on the top and bottom lines. This may be a case of analysts expecting more to support the stock’s valuation.

*MarketRank is a proprietary tool that evaluates a company and assigns a ranking of one to five stars based on community opinion, dividend strength, institutional and insider ownership, earnings and valuation, and analysts' forecasts.

