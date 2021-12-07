Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Tips for a More Effective DEI Recruiting Playbook

How to overcome your potential biases in order to hire a more well-rounded and inclusive team.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The benefits of a diverse workforce are well-documented. Companies with more diverse management enjoy a 19% revenue increase over their non-diverse competitors. The Harvard Business Review reports that diverse companies are 70% more likely to capture new markets.

These statistics are only the tip of the iceberg. When companies prioritize hiring teams that are racially, ethnically and gender-diverse, great things can happen.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Recruiting

Human Resources

Think of Talent Retention Like You Think of Customer Retention

Human Resources

Three Key Hiring Mistakes Recruiters Can No Longer Afford

Human Resources

The Importance of Having a Remote Work Option

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Corporate Venturing

Ecuadorian superfood startup Livekuna signs alliance with Bimbo

Entrepreneur en Español
Microsoft

Microsoft Seizes 42 Websites Used by China-Based Hacking Group to Carry Out Cyberattacks on US Organizations

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Instagram

Instagram Unveils Teen Safety Tools Ahead of CEO's Senate Testimony on App's Impact on Kids

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More