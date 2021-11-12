Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Start a Freelance Writing Side Hustle or Business Today

With so much of the workforce still working remotely, it's easier than ever for most people to pick up a side hustle. One of the most straightforward is freelance writing. With very little startup cost and a flexible schedule, you could make $30/hr or more with whatever time you got back from no longer commuting. That's real money!

But first, you need to know know how to launch a freelance writing business. That's where The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle comes in. This 14-course (rated as high as 4.6/5 stars) bundle includes more than 30 hours of training designed to help you launch a lucrative freelance writing business quickly. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get it for just $25.49 (reg. $2,786) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

At the outset, you'll discover the best ways to get paid as a writer, exploring a massive list of websites that will pay you for content, learning how to make ebook royalties, grow your reputation on contracting sites like Fiverr, and much more. From there, you'll learn skills to become a more confident and effective writer by honing your style, focus, and clarity. You'll learn how to write emails, articles, and proposals in minutes rather than hours and learn strategies for bypassing writer's block.

Then, you'll delve into more practical skills for modern copywriters. You'll gain a thorough understanding of audience, competition, products, and brand voice discovering copywriting tactics that make your words stand out from the pack. You'll uncover proven copywriting formulas and explore differences between B2B and B2C copywriting. Finally, you'll learn how to identify a niche, build a portfolio, and attract clients that will keep you busy for years to come.

Get your freelance writing business off the ground in no time. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle for just $25.49 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

