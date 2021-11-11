Tap into a Larger World With American Sign Language

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning a new language is an undeniably great way to exercise your mind, communicate with a wider range of people, and make yourself better fit for a larger selection of careers and life experiences. For those of us with friends and loved ones who are deaf or hard of hearing, American Sign Language is an invaluable resource and well worth learning. For everyone else, it can also be a fantastic tool for connecting with new people who use ASL and broaden your horizons.

Jo Hilton/Unsplash

If you're interested in learning how to sign, consider picking up The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, which is on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $618). Once you've been at it for a while, you'll be able to use the lessons learned in this bundle to master useful signs, communicate better, and become an expert in American Sign Language with just 29 hours of training on beginner, intermediate, and advanced ASL.

How ASL can benefit you professionally.

It's no secret that knowing a second language can be exceptionally beneficial to entrepreneurs and business professionals. In addition to being able to communicate with more people, you can use your ability to communicate to advertise and market to wider groups of people as well. You can also make your place of work more inclusive and accessible if communicating using ASL or any other language is on the table.

All it takes is just a few simple steps, and you can become the multi-lingual business professional who enjoys all of these advantages. Approximately half a million Americans speak American Sign Language, that's a massive audience, workforce, and population of potential collaborators. All you have to do is get studying.

Breaking into the ASL bundle.

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle begins with an easy course for beginners simply named American Sign Language: Beginner, which is designed to teach you how to begin to communicate using ASL. The course is rated 4.6/5 stars by students for its ability to give them a language foundation with ASL. It covers the origins of the language itself, the alphabet, common colors, animals, foods, drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, key nouns, and more.

While it might sound like a lot, diving in head first is the best way to learn and immerse yourself in a new language. Once you've gotten through the beginner course, you'll move onto American Sign Language for Business: Beginner, which is a favorite amongst our entrepreneurial readership. This course teaches the basic business terms and vocabulary of business within American Sign Language. Building off the foundation you got in the other beginner course, this one expands into business-related terms like greetings, technology terms, and a whole lot more.

Moving down the course list, we come across the most well-reviewed course in the bundle. Rated a perfect 5/5 stars by students, ASL: Tom Loves Ruth is a fun course that teaches you how to sign an interesting narrative filled with useful vocabulary. Utilizing your ABCs, fingerspelling training, individual vocabulary building, and more, you'll learn how to create full sentences to tell fun and imaginative narrative stories. When in this course, you'll learn how to correctly finger spell the first and last names of the characters in the story and race a timer as you sign vocabulary words and full sentences.

The teacher of Tom Loves Ruth and the other beloved courses in this bundle, Able Lingo, is a former police officer and US federal investigator who is also an accomplished linguist. Fluent in English, Spanish, Indonesian, and American Sign Language, Lingo knows better than anyone about how learning a second language can be a great move for an up-and-coming professional.

Lingo has successfully taught customized English and American Sign Language Courses to students based around the globe for some time. A TESOL and TEFL certified instructor, he's as well-reviewed and reliable as online instructors come. Another instructor featured in the bundle, Intellezy Learning collaborates with organizations to help maximize technology, and online courses fall right into the mix.

Don't miss out on this great investment.

The courses continue to be impressive throughout the bundle. The ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A course that teaches you to sign and understand phrases and sentences is rated 4.9/5 stars. ASL: Colors & Nouns with Q/A is another perfect 5/5 stars. Considering the level of quality in these courses and the value of knowing an entire language. it's clear that picking up this bundle is an investment in the growth of any business professional or entrepreneur. The current sale makes this investment a no-brainer, putting as minimal strain on the wallet as an educational offering of this scale possibly could.

Do not miss your chance to broaden your horizons and expand your communicative abilities by picking up The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, which is on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $618).

Prices subject to change.