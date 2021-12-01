Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Liquid Death Got Ridiculously Successful by Asking One Question: 'What's the Dumbest Idea You Can Think of Right Now?'

Want to stand out in a crowded market? The founder of ridiculous canned-water brand Liquid Death has a suggestion: Embrace dumb ideas.

By
This story appears in the December 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Water is the basis of life: It grows plants, it constitutes up to 60 percent of the adult human body, and we can’t go longer than about three days without drinking it. So Liquid Death is probably the last thing you’d think to name a water brand.

Courtesy of Liquid Death

That’s exactly why former marketing creative director Mike Cessario founded the canned-water company Liquid Death in 2017. He abides by a habit of asking, “What’s the dumbest idea you can think of right now?” That practice sparked an idea for packaging water differently than anyone else: in a can with a skull on it, emblazoned with the punk slogan “Murder your thirst.” Cessario’s contrarian branding has earned flustered press, a deep degree of street cred, and a lot of social followers — more than half a million on Instagram and nearing a million on TikTok. It has also led the company to become a top-selling water at Whole Foods and Walmart in just a few short years.

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription Now 40% Off—Use Code SAVE40

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $29/year.

Not ready for an annual subscription?
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Not ready for an annual subscription? Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Marketing

Digital Marketing

6 keys to succeed in the digital world from the expert and guru of influencers Lina Cáceres

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Marketing

What Is Good Data-Driven Marketing? Here Are 5 Examples of What Big Data Can Do.

Nick Chernets

Nick Chernets

Marketing

5 Things to Look For When Hiring a Marketing Agency

Mark W Lamplugh Jr
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

How to Set Goals With an Executive Coach to Unlock All of Your Potential

didi

Learn about the program with which the community of women drivers increased their earnings by 45%

Entrepreneur en Español
Growth Strategies

Pretty Rocks Made From Human Ashes? How This Founder Convinced "Incredibly Skeptical" Funeral Homes to Sell His Novel Service.

Frances Dodds

Frances Dodds

Read More