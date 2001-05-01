Sales From the Crypt

If you're looking for a great deal, check out what overstocked products this site has for sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've probably heard the old saying: When life hands you lemons, make lemonade. That's what Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne is doing with his Salt Lake City Web site-except he's turning other people's lemons into very sweet lemonade, both for himself and customers.

To explain: The 38-year-old took over Overstock in 1999. Soon, the company began buying up the inventories of failing and floundering dotcoms and selling them at heavily discounted prices on the site. Inventories it's taken on have come from such big-name dotcoms as Miadora.com, eHats.com, ToyTime.com and Jewelry.com.

Dying dotcoms need money in their hands fast, and Byrne (who brought upward of $25 million to the company) has got the greenbacks.

The strategy seems to be working: Byrne claims Overstock is the first "pure-play" (meaning it has no brick-and-mortar partner) e-tailer to become profitable. "We reached this milestone by focusing on building values rather than hype," he says. "We have established the fundamentals of a long-term and sustainable business. We're proud to say that we used up only $27 million in capital before we became profitable, while other top e-tailers have burned through hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars in capital and have not yet figured out a way to make a profit."

And although so many other dotcoms are still sputtering into oblivion, Byrne insists continued growth and bright days are ahead for Overstock.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom (Entrepreneur Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market