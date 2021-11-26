Save Some Hard-Earned Cash With 10 Black Friday Specials for Pets

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many people on your gift list this holiday season but there's one MVP you can't forget: Your loyal pet. Whether you want to pamper the office dog or say thanks to your stalwart companion during all that remote work, we've rounded up some great gifts for pets. And they're all on sale for Black Friday prices now.

1. Farting Frenchies: A Card Game

For the Frenchie-loving human in your life, Farting Frenchies is a ridiculous card game that the whole family will love. Try to steal everyone else's Frenchies, protect your own, and let chaos ensue in this Kickstarter-funded card game.

Get Farting Frenchies: A Card Game for $15.99 (reg. $24) with promo code BFSAVE20.

2. Cheerble Ice Cream Ball Smart Interactive Cat Toy for Indoor Cats & Kittens

This smart toy is made with safe materials and is fully automated to give your cats hours of enjoyment when you can't be around to play with them. The rechargeable toy has a smart obstacle system integrated and three automated play modes to engage your cat.

Get the Cheerble Ice Cream Ball Smart Interactive Cat Toy for Indoor Cats & Kittens for $23.99 (reg. $35) with promo code BFSAVE20.

3. 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest

For sensitive dogs in cold climates, this heated vest is a lifesaver. Recharge it with ease at home and take your dog on long walks or runs without having to worry about their temperature.

Get the 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest for $25.56 (reg. $119) with promo code BFSAVE20.

4. Wicked Ball: Interactive Dog Toy

This Kickstarter and Indiegogo-funded toy is 100% automated, giving your pet a fun toy to play with that you don't have to be around to kick. With three interaction modes and a snack reward system, it'll keep your pet occupied for hours.

Get Wicked Ball: Interactive Dog Toy for $34.46 (reg. $49) with promo code BFSAVE20.

5. DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

This one is more to help you take better care of your pet. This painless at-home testing kit uses a simple cheek swab to help precisely identify your dog's breed. You'll learn specific personality traits, genetic risks to diseases, and more.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $47.99 (reg. $79) with promo code BFSAVE20.

6. Allergy Test My Pet Kit

Pet can't seem to stop scratching? This harmless kit tests for 100 common intolerances and sensitivities to help you understand if something in your pet's environment or diet is causing them harm.

Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $55.99 (reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

7. Meadowlark® Dog Seat Cover with Mesh Window

Keep your dog comfortable in the car and your seats protected from scratches and fur at the same time with this clever cover. It folds up and expands easily for portability and has a mesh window so your dog can clearly see you in the front seat — without having to jump into your lap.

Get the Meadowlark® Dog Seat Cover with Mesh Window for $51.99 (reg. $71) with promo code BFSAVE20.

8. Wickman Dog Sofa

Nothing says promotion like a new sofa in the office. Treat your office pup to a promotion with this beautiful, cozy sofa that will make your dog feel like the king or queen of the castle.

Get the Wickman Dog Sofa for $79.99 (reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20.

9. Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test

Featured in WIRED, Glamour, and BuzzFeed, this at-home cat genetic testing kit helps cat owners understand their kitty's breed, health, traits, and habits. All it requires is a gentle cheek swab, sending back to Basepaws, and you'll get a report covering breeds, a Chromosome Map, a Wild Cat Index, and much more.

Get the Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test for $99 (reg. $129) with promo code PAWS15.

10. HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad, Rechargeable Battery & Cooling Pad Slots

Drafty office? Make sure your pup is comfortable with this cleverly designed bed. It has space for both a removable heating pad or cooling pad slots, letting you adjust the bed's temperature for your dog depending on the season.

Get the HEATD Dog Pet Bed Mattress with Removable Heating Pad, Rechargeable Battery & Cooling Pad Slots for $103.20 (reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20.

