Hone Your Golf Game This Winter with This Home Simulator

It's not just something you see in movies or on TV, business really does get done on the golf course. For entrepreneurs trying to build a business, golf is a useful skill. You don't have to be Phil Mickelson, of course, but if you're trying to make an impression on a big potential client, your golf game can do some of the negotiating for you.

TruGolf

Whether you're new to the game or you just need to brush up on your skills, the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator can be a fun way to do it and it's $100 off for a limited time.

TruGolf Mini is a new approach to learning and improving your golf game, the company says. Paired with E6 CONNECT software, this interactive swing studio collects, analyzes, and displays swing data after every shot to help you better understand your swing. The TruGolf Mini sensor gathers meaningful data in real-time while the post swing analyzer helps you break down your swing and shots. Each time you swing, the system captures four critical swing characteristics including club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. With that data, it can accurately trace a shot and help you improve future swings. Plus, it comes with a weighted swing trainer to help improve your swing speed, too.

Just want to have fun? TruGolf Mini also offers tons of fun skill-building challenges and exercises to make improving your game a joy. You can also play, practice, and perfect your swing on 3-D rendered versions of 97 world-famous golf courses or enjoy tons of mini games.

Make improving your golf game more fun and convenient than ever. For a limited time, you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for 25 percent off $399 at just $299.

