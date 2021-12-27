KFC and Walmart Are Using VR to Train Employees. Here's Why Your Company Should Too
VR isn't just fun and games, as demonstrated by the growing number of companies using it effectively for employee training programs.
Both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology are commonly thought of as consumer technology that empowers entertainment-driven pursuits — primarily games like Pokémon Go.
However, VR is also being adopted more often for employee training. One increasingly common use is in fire safety training. VR is a safe way to demonstrate to workers how fire spreads and behaves in specific spaces and atmospheric conditions. This ability to visualize how a fire develops helps improve safety and response time by eliminating minutes that are often lost to shock and panic when confronting a dangerous fire.
