Why the Great Resignation Could Lead to a Franchising Boom

As people leave their jobs for a better work-life balance, they are discovering new opportunities in the franchise industry.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Saying "I quit" has become the new normal thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Great Resignation is the new reality, with workers leaving in droves. The American workforce has had a taste of the flexibility of working from home and now wants to keep that improved work-life balance. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than four million Americans quit their jobs in August 2021. That is nearly three percent of the workforce. As people leave their jobs, they are discovering opportunities in franchising with flexibility and opportunity. We have entered the You Only Live Once (YOLO) economy which was born from several factors: burnout, a need for a work-life balance and a taste of the flexibility of working from home.

