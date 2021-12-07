Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Vaccination dates for the laggards in CDMX

At the end of the youth vaccination, two venues will be opened to vaccinate the laggards

Since they have finished vaccinating 15-17 year olds with conditions that make them high risk, they will begin to vaccinate those who did not receive the immunization with their age group or are missing a dose. Eduardo Clark, the head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, published the information you need to know.

World Trade Center, Benito Juárez

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca administered December 7-9

Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences (CENCIS) Marina, Coyoacán

Pfizer and Sputnik V to be administered on December 7, 9 and 10

Anyone over 15 years of age can be vaccinated. Those who will just take the first dose have to register at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and carry an official identification. For those who will get the second dose, it is necessary that they carry an official identification, the vaccination file that was filled out in the first dose and the vaccination file that will be filled out in the second dose. They ask that they arrive with the completed file to speed up the process.

