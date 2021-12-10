The DeskCycle Slides Under Your Desk and Helps Keep You Active — It's 20 Percent Off on Amazon Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Busy professionals are constantly fighting to stay productive without losing sight of their physical wellness as long hours behind a desk set in, and pandemic-related stress certainly doesn't help. The DeskCycle can be a huge weapon in that fight, especially because it's workout equipment that can be used right there at your desk.

DeskCycle

Whether you know how to ride a bike or not, one look at the super-intuitive DeskCycle and it all becomes very clear. At less than two feet long, the DeskCycle slips right under the desk, and it's easy to set the proper resistance level and start pumping away, all while you stay seated.

And this isn't some fad either. It works. In fact, the DeskCycle is 3 to 5 times more effective at expending energy and keeping a body active then using a standing desk. If you're 5'10" or shorter, the low 9-inch max pedal height makes it possible to use it while working at desks as low as 27 inches without banging your knees on the underside of the desk. If you're taller, you only have to stretch back a bit to get the same effect.

The DeskCycle has eight different resistance levels — twice the resistance range of cheaper pedal exercisers — to let users set exactly how hard they want to pump while they work. Even at a relatively low level 3, a pedaler will be expending 100 percent more energy than they would while standing still. And in case you're worried, resistance level 3 isn't even enough pushback to make you break out in a sweat, so no unsightly sweat marks.

With an easy-to-read display for constantly monitoring your progress, you can pedal away quietly without disturbing your coworkers as you answer calls, type, write emails, or handle the rest of your daily office tasks. In addition to keeping users active, the DeskCycle also helps combat those late afternoon power-downs, keeping your overall energy up so you can stay more productive while burning more calories.

"I work 42 hours a week at a desk job and this product has changed my life," said happy customer Elizabeth. "I constantly find myself spinning at work, burning hundreds of calories, feeling good and energized. Even my co-workers want to buy one."

For a limited time, shoppers can improve their desk life and feel more invigorated with a DeskCycle at 20 percent off its regular price when they buy through Amazon.

Prices subject to change