Is Your Brain Fully Equipped to Run a 21st Century Business?

Running a 21st-century business is incredibly hard. Amazing technological breakthroughs have opened new markets and created new opportunities. However, these same technological breakthroughs are available to everyone, including the competition, which means you have to constantly innovate and learn new skills to keep up. And with everything else business owners have on their plates, constantly innovating and learning can be a challenge.

But it doesn’t have to be. What most people don’t realize is that you can actually train your brain to think, create, remember, understand, and decide better. All you need is a little guidance from a highly-touted coaching program called Superbrain.

What is Superbrain?

A lot of ambitious people use dietary supplements, energy drinks, and even prescription medications to boost alertness, focus, and energy. And assuming you’ve run everything by your doctor, that’s all well and good. However, if using these products is the only thing you do to boost your mental output, that’s like upgrading your computer’s processing power without also updating its operating system. You may be giving your brain more energy, but if you haven’t improved the basic programming, you’re just thinking poorly faster.

Superbrain is designed to improve your brain’s basic programming. It’s a 30-day daily coaching course from accelerated learning expert Jim Kwik that guides you through a step-by-step framework for unlocking your brain’s true potential. With a simple and intuitive methodology that anyone can follow, this course teaches tools and techniques rooted in psychology, neuroscience, and peak performance studies that can help you improve memory, focus, and learning capacity, Superbrain says.

Over the last 20 years, Jim Kwik has become one of the world’s top experts in accelerated learning, memory, speed reading, and brain performance. Using techniques he began developing as a child after a brain injury left him with learning disabilities, Kwik has coached everyone from Harvard students and Hollywood celebrities to startup entrepreneurs and billionaire CEOs. And his work with hugely successful companies like Nike, Virgin, and SpaceX has been featured in publications like Forbes and CNBC.

Maximize your potential.

The goal is that after completing the full Superbrain curriculum, which consists of 8.5 hours of instruction broken down into daily sessions, you will say goodbye to brain fog and procrastination and hello to productivity. Ideally, after learning to read faster and better, you will be able to plow through emails, memos, reports, and other documents and retain more information. After training your brain to remember huge chunks of information and maintain laser-like focus, you should be able to stay on task and get more done in less time. In short, Superbrain says you should be able to be your best self in any situation, whether it’s an important business meeting with a potential investor or just a weekend trip to the zoo with your kids.

Jim Kwik’s Superbrain course is only available through Mindvalley, an online learning resource dedicated to teaching personal growth skills you didn’t learn in school. If you’re only interested in the Superbrain course, you can subscribe just to that. However, you can also become a full Mindvalley member and gain access to hundreds of other useful courses. Either way, you can try it free for 15 days. And if you decide to complete the course, you will have lifetime access to all the materials.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the sheer amount of responsibilities on your plate, you’re struggling to find a balance between work and home life, or you’re simply looking for an edge that can help you take your business to the next level, consider giving the Superbrain course a try.