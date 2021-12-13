Grab These 3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $210.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2021. This privately held company has around 741 employees and 158 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income, and multi-asset securities.

- Zacks

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F LDLFX, Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A LAFFX, and Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A LANSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F aims for a high level of income that is on par with the preservation of capital. LDLFX invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt securities that include corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 3.2% in the past three years. LDLFX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.68%.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A aims for long-term appreciation of capital and income without excessive fluctuations in market value. LAFFX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, with market capitalization similar to those on the Russell 1000 Index. LAFFX manager focuses on U.S. companies that pay out dividends and have solid potential for capital growth.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of the end of October 2021, LAFFX held 69 issues with 3.69% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A seeks to maximize income exempted from federal income tax. LANSX, therefore, invests most of its assets in municipal bonds that offer interest exempted from federal income tax.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class A has a three-year annualized return of 6%. Daniel S. Solender has been one of the fund managers of LANSX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (LANSX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LDLFX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LAFFX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report