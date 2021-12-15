Organize Big Ideas with This Intuitive Mind Mapping Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs tend to have a lot on their minds. Sound familiar? With so many elements of a business to manage, it's difficult to prioritize everything in your head to stay organized. There are tons of productivity and organization tools out there, but they don't quite tap into your brain like another strategy can: Mind mapping.

Zen Wireframe

Mind mapping involves using diagrams to visually organize projects and information, so you can better layout the ideas in your head into an actionable plan. With a tool like Zen Mind Map Pro, making mind maps is seamless, intuitive, and extremely scalable. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $588).

Zen Mind Map is one of the simplest online apps for creating mind maps and brainstorming through ideas. It offers a minimal, intuitive interface to create mind maps with a few clicks or keyboard shortcuts. Whether you're trying to work through a significant product launch or trying to rework your customer service infrastructure, Zen Mind Map helps you work through any big idea easily.

The minimal, modern, and capable interface design is a breeze for anybody to use, whether you've used mind maps before or not. You can make your mind maps more memorable with emojis, use pre-existing mind map examples and templates to help you develop a framework, and publish live mind maps that automatically update whenever you make changes. Downloading, exporting, or publishing documents as a PNG is also simple, allowing you to share your process with other people.

Zen Mind Map has earned 4.6 stars on AppSumo for good reason. Find out why when you get a Pro subscription that includes unlimited documents, unlimited nodes, priority email support, and access to all future updates. For a limited time, you can get a Zen Mind Map Pro Lifetime Subscription for just $49.99 (reg. $588).

