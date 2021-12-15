What are the best business opportunities in December, to live all year round?

Depositphotos.com

When we think about the holidays, we usually put on our to-do list: recipes for the end of the year dinner; the gifts for the family and the vacations that we will take, but it is difficult for us to place on that same list the business ideas that only need to be worked on during these dates, to be able to live all year round.

As entrepreneurs, we must always look for a way to diversify in business to have business stability at every moment of the year , and now that we are already in the Christmas season , we must not miss out on all the income opportunities that they give us, because we they deliver results for the whole year, in a single month.

For this reason, I present below the trees businesses in which it is only necessary to work during these times in order to obtain better business stability during the next 2022.

1. The organization of events

Although it seems like a movie business, the organization of events during the months of December and January translates into the perfect opportunity to share love and time, especially after the almost two years of confinement that we have lived through. According to the data obtained by the Event Industry Show , as of February 2020, the events had an estimated impact of 74 million pesos per year.

Therefore, you cannot miss the opportunity to generate income with families, companies and advertising campaigns that seek to create a unique experience for their members and talent during the Christmas holidays. All you need is to have the right distributors to offer the best services (food, sound equipment, meeting rooms and gardens, support staff and more).

2. Tailor-made tourism

Nowadays, when we seek to go on a trip, we prefer to arrive at a comfortable place; that is adapted to our daily customs and that provides the best experience to remember with family and friends, that is why if you have a perfect property to provide accommodation, food and even have the ability to create tours in your city, you cannot miss the opportunity to enter the world of tourism.

According to the Hotel Monitoring Report of the Ministry of Tourism in Mexico , just last September, 167,775 occupied rooms were registered in 70 tourist centers. If you take into account that the minimum rent per night is approximately one thousand pesos, a profit of more than 167 million pesos was obtained.

3. Pet care

It is increasingly common to find animal care centers on the streets of our country, and it is that when we go on a trip and it is impossible to take our pets (who become members of the family), we want them to have the best care and affection so they don't get depressed by our absence. For this we come to ask our family and friends for asylum, but it becomes complicated when they also go out. That is why providing an animal care service (with all the benefits that we can find in any hotel in the country), will allow us to generate trust with their owners and we will be able to experience a ´dog christmas´.

Based on the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), it is estimated that in Mexico there are between 23 and 28 million pets , therefore if you have a patio or land that can be adapted to the best animal needs, this is the perfect holiday business for you.

Thus, with only one of the last three businesses that I have just presented, you can obtain profits that you can enjoy throughout the year and you will only have to one month. Remember that diversifying is the secret of every good entrepreneur, but another of them is knowing how to put your eye in the right place and always have an open mind to the new opportunities that arise year after year and that we usually put them aside.